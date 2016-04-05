BRIEF-Hydro One and province of Ontario enter into agreement for secondary offering of 72.4 mln common shares

April 5 (Reuters) - Hydro One Ltd

* Offering 72.4 million common shares of hydro one at a price of $23.65 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $1.71 billion