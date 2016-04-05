FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2016 / 9:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-A. Schulman Q2 adj earnings per share $0.31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc

* a. Schulman reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 sales $591.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $595.5 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 loss per share $0.02 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.45

* “we have completed majority of our internal investigation relating to lucent products”

* Reviewed legal position in connection with purchase agreement of citadel

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “we believe that sellers are responsible to compensate a. Schulman for lucent losses that we have and may incur”

* Has provided written claim notice to sellers and to escrow agent with respect to $31 million indemnity escrow established

* Market demand in fiscal 2016 has slowed from initial outlook initiated in november 2015

* Company incurred a total of $2.1 million of costs related to lucent matters in q2

* No customers or parties have yet to initiate recalls or made material claims against co or have sought to terminate relationships with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

