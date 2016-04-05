FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mines Management says seeking financing and may consider JV or other strategic alternatives
April 5, 2016

BRIEF-Mines Management says seeking financing and may consider JV or other strategic alternatives

April 5 (Reuters) - Mines Management Inc

* Mines Management Inc. Reports 2015 financial results and montanore project update

* Says seeking financing and may consider a joint venture of montanore project or other strategic alternatives

* Cash reserves as of December 31, 2015, are estimated to be sufficient to continue operations through end of Q1 of 2016

* Additional financing will be required to continue operations as a going concern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

