FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cosi says estimated 2016 period 3 estimated system-wide comparable restaurant sales increased 1.8 pct
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cosi says estimated 2016 period 3 estimated system-wide comparable restaurant sales increased 1.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Cosi Inc :

* Così inc. Reports 2016 quarter 1 comparable restaurant sales and provides business update

* Cosi says estimated system-wide comparable restaurant sales for 2016 period 3 increased 1.8 pct

* Signed a new four-year agreement with Distribution Market Advantage , an international distribution organization

* Agreement provides continuity for Così’s product distribution throughout North America, central America and Middle East

* Cosi also confirms two additional closures will occur in Q2 of 2016

* Expects to close 4 to 5 other locations in second half of year

* “terms of agreement ensure broad distribution capabilities for Cosi, ongoing cost savings and cost avoidance opportunities” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.