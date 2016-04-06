FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yingli announces update from meetings with holders of its medium-term notes
April 6, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yingli announces update from meetings with holders of its medium-term notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy :

* Yingli announces update from recent meetings with holders of its medium-term notes

* Says Baoding Tianwei Yingli New Energy recently met with holders of Rmb1.4 Bln medium-term 2016 notes

* Tianwei Yingli’s management informed holders it will be difficult to repay 2011 MTNS when they become due on May 12, 2016

* Yingli Green says holders of 2011 MTNS proposed to add Yingli as guarantor for 2011 MTNS

* Tianwei Yingli proposed to extend repayment date of 2011 MTNS by two to three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

