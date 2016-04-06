FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RPM reports fiscal 2016 third-quarter results
April 6, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-RPM reports fiscal 2016 third-quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Rpm Reports Fiscal 2016 Third

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.50

* Q3 earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 sales $988.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $994.6 million

* For Q4 of fiscal year, expect consumer segment sales to grow in mid-single-digit range

* “while negative impact of currency translation is diminishing slightly on a sequential basis, it will continue to challenge us” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

