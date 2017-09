April 6 (Reuters) - Redline Communications

* Redline announces departure of George Kypreos, CFO

* Board has begun a process to appoint a successor to Kypreos

* Says Kypreos has agreed to stay with redline for a period of time to support an orderly transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)