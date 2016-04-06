FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Salazar announces terms for financing and royalty sale with proceeds to advance Curipamba project
#Market News
April 6, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Salazar announces terms for financing and royalty sale with proceeds to advance Curipamba project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Salazar Resources Ltd

* Salazar announces terms for financing and royalty sale with proceeds to advance Curipamba project

* Says to sell units to arm’s length financiers to raise $1.1 million

* Salazar Resources Ltd says announce a recapitalization plan for company that will include a private placement, royalty sale and debt conversion

* Says will sell a 2 pct net smelter returns royalty (“nsr”) interest in its Curipamba project for $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
