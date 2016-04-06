FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MTS to acquire sensor producer PCB Group Inc. for $580 mln
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-MTS to acquire sensor producer PCB Group Inc. for $580 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Mts Systems Corporation:-

* MTS signs definitive agreement to acquire sensor producer PCB Group inc. for $580 million

* MTS systems says its board of directors and PCB shareholders have approved transaction

* MTS systems says expects to realize about $20 to $30 million of annualized revenue synergies from deal

* Excluding charges, transaction expected to be accretive to earnings by fiscal 2018

* Estimating fiscal 2016 revenue could increase by about $30 million to $50 million

* Estimating revenue in fiscal 2016 will now be between $600 million and $650 million

* Now estimate gaap eps will be about $1.35 to $1.65 for fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.