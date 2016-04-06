FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Universal truckload services, inc. provides outlook, appoints CFO
April 6, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Universal truckload services, inc. provides outlook, appoints CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Universal Truckload Services Inc

* Universal truckload services, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 earnings release and conference call dates, provides outlook and appoints new chief financial officer

* Sees q1 2016 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.27

* Sees q1 total operating revenues anticipated to range from $258.0 million to $268.0 million

* Appointed Jude Beres , age 44, as its chief financial officer effective march 31, 2016

* Former cfo David A. Crittenden has resigned from company to pursue other business interests

* Expect q1 earnings to be negatively impacted from a weak pricing environment in our transportation segment,increased direct labor costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

