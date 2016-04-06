BRIEF-The Female Health Company enters into merger agreement with Aspen Park Pharmaceuticals

April 6 (Reuters) - Female Health Company

* The Female Health Company enters into transformational merger agreement with Aspen Park Pharmaceuticals

* Proposed merger has been approved by boards of both companies

* Fhc will be reincorporated in delaware, will be renamed to reflect new business focus, and app will be a wholly owned subsidiary

* Current fhc and app shareholders expected to own about 55% and 45%, respectively, of outstanding shares of combined company

* Mitchell Steiner, m.d. Will become president and chief executive officer and lead an experienced, dedicated management team

* Says company will be headquartered in Miami, Florida and will maintain offices in Chicago, Illinois And London, England

* New board of directors will be comprised of nine members

* Merger agreement has been approved by boards of both companies