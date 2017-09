April 6 (Reuters) - Diebold Inc

* Diebold reaches financing milestone in connection with planned acquisition of wincor nixdorf

* Expects term loan b facility will consist of $1 billion u.s. Dollar-Denominated tranche with interest at libor plus margin of 4.50% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)