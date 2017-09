April 6 (Reuters) - Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP :

* Brookfield and Facebook to enter long-term renewable energy supply agreement in Ireland

* To supply 100% renewable wind energy to Facebook’s second European data center under construction in Ireland

* To also supply 100% renewable wind energy to Facebook’s international headquarters in Dublin

* Supply contract will be for a period of at least 10 years