April 6 (Reuters) - Franklin Resources Inc

* Franklin Resources, Inc. announces filing of early warning report related to acquisition of debentures of Rainmaker Entertainment Inc. on behalf of underlying funds and accounts

* Says after completion of issuance, Franklin Templeton held approximately 9.60% of outstanding shares of Rainmaker Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)