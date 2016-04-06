FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mistras Group Q3 earnings per share $0.12
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
April 6, 2016 / 8:28 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mistras Group Q3 earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Mistras Group Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $160.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $164.2 million

* Mistras Group exceeds profit expectations for third consecutive quarter and raises profit guidance

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised by $4 million for fiscal year 2016

* Expects to achieve low to mid-single digit organic revenue growth in its Q4

* Says for 2016, revenue range narrowed to $710 million to $715 million

* Mistras Group sees fiscal 2016 adjusted ebitda $84 million to $87 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.