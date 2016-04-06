BRIEF-8Point3 energy partners reports first quarter 2016 results

April 6 (Reuters) - 8point3 Energy Partners Lp

* 8Point3 energy partners reports first quarter 2016 results

* Forecasts q2 2016 distribution of about $0.232 per share, increase of 3.5 percent compared to q1 2016 distribution

* Sees q2 revenue of $11.0 to $12.0 million

* For q1 of fiscal 2016, 8point3 energy partners reported revenue of $7.1 million

* Reiterated that it expects to achieve its 12 to 15 percent distribution growth rate for 2016

* Sees q2 net loss of $0.5 million to $2.0 million

* 8Point3 energy partners lp sees q2 adjusted ebitda of $14.5 million to $16.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)