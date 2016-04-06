BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond Q4 earnings per share $1.91

April 6 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reports results for fiscal 2015 fourth quarter and full year
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $1.91
* Q4 sales $3.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.39 billion
* Announces board authorization of quarterly dividend program; declares initial $.125 dividend
* Quarterly comparable sales increase of approximately 1.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)