BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond Q4 earnings per share $1.91

April 6 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reports results for fiscal 2015 fourth quarter and full year

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $1.91

* Q4 sales $3.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.39 billion

* Announces board authorization of quarterly dividend program; declares initial $.125 dividend

* Quarterly comparable sales increase of approximately 1.7%