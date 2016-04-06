FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond Q4 earnings per share $1.91
#Market News
April 6, 2016 / 8:28 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond Q4 earnings per share $1.91

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reports results for fiscal 2015 fourth quarter and full year

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $1.91

* Q4 sales $3.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.39 billion

* Announces board authorization of quarterly dividend program; declares initial $.125 dividend

* Quarterly comparable sales increase of approximately 1.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

