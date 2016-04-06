BRIEF-Banc of California announces sale of the Palisades Group

April 6 (Reuters) - Banc Of California Earn

* Banc of California announces sale of the Palisades Group

* Transaction is expected to close during Q2 of 2016 and to be accretive to company’s 2016 earnings

* Says co will receive mix of consideration that includes cash, 2 year promissory note, earn-out tied to future success of palisades

* Signed an agreement for sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Palisades Group, to Palisades Holdings I, Llc,