BRIEF-Banc of California announces sale of the Palisades Group
April 6, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Banc of California announces sale of the Palisades Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Banc Of California Earn

* Banc of California announces sale of the Palisades Group

* Transaction is expected to close during Q2 of 2016 and to be accretive to company’s 2016 earnings

* Says co will receive mix of consideration that includes cash, 2 year promissory note, earn-out tied to future success of palisades

* Signed an agreement for sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Palisades Group, to Palisades Holdings I, Llc, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
