April 6 (Reuters) - Maple Leaf Foods

* Maple leaf foods announces changes to board of directors

* John Lbragg and Claude LaMoureux will retire from company’s board of directors

* Carol stephenson o.c . And john lederer have been nominated to join board as independent directors