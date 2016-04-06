FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yuma Energy's auditing firm indicated substantial doubt about co's ability to continue as going concern
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yuma Energy's auditing firm indicated substantial doubt about co's ability to continue as going concern

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Yuma Energy Inc :

* Yuma energy Inc. announces 2015 financial results and provides an operational overview

* Net average production was 1,802 boe/d for 4th quarter 2015, a 3 percent increase over 4th quarter

* Audit opinion provided by co’s independent public auditing firm relating to financial statements for 2015 had going concern qualification

* Co’s auditing firm indicated that the conditions raise a substantial doubt about company’s ability to continue as a going concern

* Opinion notes co will require additional funds for balance of FY 2016 to repay $9.8 million when borrowing base is reduced to $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.