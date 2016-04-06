BRIEF-Yuma Energy's auditing firm indicated substantial doubt about co's ability to continue as going concern

April 6 (Reuters) - Yuma Energy Inc :

* Yuma energy Inc. announces 2015 financial results and provides an operational overview

* Net average production was 1,802 boe/d for 4th quarter 2015, a 3 percent increase over 4th quarter

* Audit opinion provided by co’s independent public auditing firm relating to financial statements for 2015 had going concern qualification

* Co’s auditing firm indicated that the conditions raise a substantial doubt about company’s ability to continue as a going concern

* Opinion notes co will require additional funds for balance of FY 2016 to repay $9.8 million when borrowing base is reduced to $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: