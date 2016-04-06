FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cara Operations enters agreement to sell 7.9 mln subscription receipts
April 6, 2016 / 9:58 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cara Operations enters agreement to sell 7.9 mln subscription receipts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Cara Operations Ltd :

* Cara announces $230 million private placement of subscription receipts

* Entered agreement to sell 7.9 million subscription receipts on a private placement basis

* Subscription receipts will be sold at $29.25 per subscription receipt, for gross proceeds to company of $230 million

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to finance, in part, purchase price under co’s agreement to acquire 100% of groupe st-hubert

* Has entered into agreement with syndicate of agents to sell 7.9 million subscription receipts on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
