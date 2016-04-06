FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chieftain Metals, unit says had $24.8 mln of debt outstanding at March 31
April 6, 2016 / 11:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chieftain Metals, unit says had $24.8 mln of debt outstanding at March 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Chieftain Metals Corp :

* Chieftain Metals Corp Provides update on corporate debt

* Co and unit, Chieftain Metals Inc had $24.75 million of debt outstanding at March 31, 2016 with fund advised by West Face Capital Inc

* Says west face has issued a notice of non-payment in respect of accrued interest and fees

* Says working cooperatively with west face to seek to resolve this matter and to move forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
