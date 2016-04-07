FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marquee Energy announces Q4 2015 and FY 2015 financial and operating results
April 7, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marquee Energy announces Q4 2015 and FY 2015 financial and operating results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) -

* Marquee Energy Ltd announces fourth quarter 2015 and fiscal 2015 financial and operating results and significant increase in 2015 reserves

* Marquee Energy Ltd Q4 FFO $0.02 per share

* Marquee Energy Ltd Q4 production volumes increased 5% over Q3, averaging 4,924 boe per day

* Marquee Energy Ltd - With current uncertainty in oil prices, co believes most prudent course of action is to limit capital spending

* Marquee Energy Ltd expects to spend between $3.5 million and $5.0 million on capital costs in 2016

* Marquee Energy Ltd - Projecting operating cost savings for 2016 of $6.7 million as compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

