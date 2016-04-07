BRIEF-Pacific Sunwear reaches debt-for-equity restructuring agreement with Golden Gate Capital

April 7 (Reuters) - Pacific Sunwear Reaches Comprehensive Debt :

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.14

* For-Equity restructuring agreement with golden gate capital; announces fourth quarter operating results

* Q4 sales $232.9 million versus $231.6 million

* Pacific sunwear of california says pursuant to plan, golden gate capital will convert more than 65% of term loan debt into equity of reorganized co

* Pacific sunwear of says golden gate will provide minimum of $20 million in additional capital to reorganized co upon emergence from chapter 11

* Pacific sunwear of says golden gate will provide minimum of $20 million in additional capital to reorganized co upon emergence from chapter 11

* Pacific sunwear of says received commitment for a flexible draw $100 million in dip financing