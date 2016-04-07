FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pacific Sunwear reaches debt-for-equity restructuring agreement with Golden Gate Capital
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 7, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pacific Sunwear reaches debt-for-equity restructuring agreement with Golden Gate Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Pacific Sunwear Reaches Comprehensive Debt :

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.14

* For-Equity restructuring agreement with golden gate capital; announces fourth quarter operating results

* Q4 sales $232.9 million versus $231.6 million

* Pacific sunwear reaches comprehensive debt-for-equity restructuring agreement with golden gate capital; announces fourth quarter operating results

* Pacific sunwear of california says pursuant to plan, golden gate capital will convert more than 65% of term loan debt into equity of reorganized co

* Pacific sunwear of says golden gate will provide minimum of $20 million in additional capital to reorganized co upon emergence from chapter 11

* Pacific sunwear of says received commitment for a flexible draw $100 million in dip financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.