FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cato says March same-store sales fall 1 pct
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
April 7, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cato says March same-store sales fall 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Cato Reports March Same

* Sees q1 earnings per share $1.12 to $1.16

* March same store sales fell 1 percent

* Store sales down 1%

* March sales rose 2 percent to $118.8 million

* Says sales for five weeks ended april 2, 2016 of $118.8 million , a 2% increase

* Says same-store sales for month decreased 1%.

* Continue to expect q1 earnings per diluted share will be in range of $1.12 to $1.16

* Says march sales were impacted by shift of easter from early april last year to mid-march this year

* March sales were impacted by shift of easter from early april last year to mid-march this year

*

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.