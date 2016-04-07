BRIEF-L Brands says March same store sales rose 3 percent

April 7 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc

* L brands reports march 2016 sales

* March sales rose 5 percent to $1.027 billion

* Net sales increased 5 pct to $1.027 billion for five weeks ended April 2, 2016

* March same store sales rose 3 percent

* Comparable sales for five weeks ended April 2, 2016 were negatively impacted by earlier easter this year by approximately 1 to 2 points

* Also announces changes at Victoria’s Secret designed to further focus brand on core merchandise categories and streamline operations

* Restructuring organization into three business units: Victoria’s Secret lingerie, pink and Victoria’s Secret beauty

* Leaders of these business units will continue to report directly to Leslie Wexner, chairman and CEO

* Streamlining organization through elimination of approximately 200 Columbus and New York home office associates

* Integrating direct business as a primarily digital channel within Victoria’s Secret and pink businesses to align with how customers engage with brands

* Restructuring Victoria’s Secret will include elimination of certain merchandise categories

* March same-store sales view up 2 percent