BRIEF-L Brands says March same store sales rose 3 percent
#Market News
April 7, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-L Brands says March same store sales rose 3 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc

* L brands reports march 2016 sales

* March sales rose 5 percent to $1.027 billion

* Net sales increased 5 pct to $1.027 billion for five weeks ended April 2, 2016

* March same store sales rose 3 percent

* Comparable sales for five weeks ended April 2, 2016 were negatively impacted by earlier easter this year by approximately 1 to 2 points

* Also announces changes at Victoria’s Secret designed to further focus brand on core merchandise categories and streamline operations

* Announced changes at Victoria’s Secret

* Restructuring organization into three business units: Victoria’s Secret lingerie, pink and Victoria’s Secret beauty

* Leaders of these business units will continue to report directly to Leslie Wexner, chairman and CEO

* Streamlining organization through elimination of approximately 200 Columbus and New York home office associates

* Integrating direct business as a primarily digital channel within Victoria’s Secret and pink businesses to align with how customers engage with brands

* Restructuring Victoria’s Secret will include elimination of certain merchandise categories

* March same-store sales view up 2 percent -- Thomson Reuters data Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
