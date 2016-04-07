BRIEF-Northern technologies international Q2 loss per share $0.02

April 7 (Reuters) - Northern Technologies International Corp

* Q2 sales rose 14.5 percent to $7.705 million

* Sees fy 2016 sales $34 million to $37 million

* Northern technologies international corporation reports financial results for second quarter fiscal 2016

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.70

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* For fiscal year ending august 31, 2016, ntic is maintaining its annual financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)