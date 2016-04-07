FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management expects to appoint Nathaniel August to its board
April 7, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management expects to appoint Nathaniel August to its board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Fifth Street Asset Management Inc :

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc announces intent to appoint Nathaniel August to board of directors

* Nathaniel August is founder and president of Mangrove Partners

* FSAM has also committed to appoint a mutually agreeable independent director to company’s board

* As part of deal, Mangrove Partners agreed to vote in accordance with FSFR board of directors recommendation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

