BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management expects to appoint Nathaniel August to its board

April 7 (Reuters) - Fifth Street Asset Management Inc :

* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc announces intent to appoint Nathaniel August to board of directors

* Nathaniel August is founder and president of Mangrove Partners

* FSAM has also committed to appoint a mutually agreeable independent director to company’s board

* As part of deal, Mangrove Partners agreed to vote in accordance with FSFR board of directors recommendation