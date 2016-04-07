BRIEF-Petrowest announces $10 million bought deal financing

April 7 (Reuters) - Petrowest Corp

* Petrowest announces $10 million bought deal financing; reaffirms 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance

* Net proceeds of offering will be used to reduce indebtedness and for general corporate and working capital purposes

* Net proceeds of offering will be used to reduce indebtedness and for general corporate and working capital purposes

* Underwriters will have an option to purchase up to additional 15% of common shares at a price of $0.35 per common share

* Certain officers and directors of Petrowest intend to participate by purchasing about 10% of common shares issued under offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: