BRIEF-Hooker Furniture Corp says Q4 EPS $0.38

April 7 (Reuters) - Hooker Furniture Corp

* Hooker furniture reports operating profitability gains in 2016 fiscal year

* Q4 sales fell 6.7 percent to $60.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $62.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Profitability in q4 was impacted by lower net sales in case goods and upholstery segments and increased discounting in all segments

* Consolidated inventories stood at $43.7 million at year-end, down $1.3 million from fiscal 2015 year end