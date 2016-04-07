FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hooker Furniture Corp says Q4 EPS $0.38
April 7, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hooker Furniture Corp says Q4 EPS $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Hooker Furniture Corp

* Hooker furniture reports operating profitability gains in 2016 fiscal year

* Q4 sales fell 6.7 percent to $60.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $62.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Profitability in q4 was impacted by lower net sales in case goods and upholstery segments and increased discounting in all segments

* Consolidated inventories stood at $43.7 million at year-end, down $1.3 million from fiscal 2015 year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

