FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mondelez International launches strategic e-commerce partnership with Alibaba
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mondelez International launches strategic e-commerce partnership with Alibaba

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Mondelez International

* Mondelez International launches strategic e-commerce partnership with Alibaba group

* Collaboration enables Mondelz International to further tap into e-commerce by expanding its reach and deepening its penetration in chinese market

* Chinese consumers will now be able to purchase fuller range of co’s products through store on Alibaba’s tmall.com platform

* Chinese consumers will now be able to purchase a fuller range of mondelz international products, through its flagship store on Alibaba’s tmall.com platform

* Will increase investment in tmall.com by launching exclusive products to expand consumer reach and accelerate growth

* Will also increase its investment in tmall.com by launching exclusive products to expand consumer reach and accelerate growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.