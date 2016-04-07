FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IBC Advanced Alloys says Anthony Dutton to step down as co's CEO
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-IBC Advanced Alloys says Anthony Dutton to step down as co's CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - IBC Advanced Alloys Corp :

* IBC Advanced Alloys announces major corporate reorganization including a C$5.5 million capital raise to boost production

* Will consolidate share capital on basis of one post-consolidation common share for every ten pre-consolidation common shares

* IBC Advanced Alloys Corp says reorganization consists of a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares

* Reorganization consists of a post-consolidation private placement and certain changes to company’s management and directors

* IBC Advanced Alloys Corp says reorganization consists of a share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares

* Anthony Dutton will step down as IBC’s CEO and will move to position of vice president

* As part of reorganization plan, major general David “Duncan” Heinz, IBC’s current chief operating officer, will take over as CEO

* Further, on closing of private placement, board members Alastair Neill and Dal Brynelsen will be resigning

* Non-Brokered private placement of post-consolidation units at issue price of C$0.375/unit for gross proceeds of up to C$5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.