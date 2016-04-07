FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Titan Logix announces settlement with Article 6 Marital Trust
April 7, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Titan Logix announces settlement with Article 6 Marital Trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Titan Logix Corp

* Titan Logix Corp. announces settlement with the Article 6 marital trust, private placement, update on results and calling of a special meeting

* Sees q2 sales about C$945,000

* As part of settlement, Trust will invest in Titan by subscribing for 2.3 million shares at $0.65 per share and nominate 2 members of titan board

* Says does not intend to renew its shareholders rights plan at 2017 annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

