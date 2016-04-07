BRIEF-Duluth Holdings Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.58

April 7 (Reuters) - Duluth Holdings Inc
* Q4 pro forma earnings per share $0.37
* Q4 sales $140.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $133.2 million
* Duluth holdings inc. Announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2015 financial results
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.58
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 gaap eps in range of $0.66 to $0.70 per diluted share
* Duluth holdings inc sees 2016 net sales in range of $370.0 million to $380.0 million
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $24.0 to $25.0 million