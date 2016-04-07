FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Angiodynamics Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.15
April 7, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Angiodynamics Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

April 7 (Reuters) - Angiodynamics Inc

* Angiodynamics reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Sees q4 sales $87 million to $90 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales $347 million to $350 million

* Sees q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 to $0.18

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 sales $87.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $85.1 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.58

* Company reiterated its fy2016 cash flow guidance of $30 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
