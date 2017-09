April 7 (Reuters) - WD-40 Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.94

* Sees fy 2016 sales $385 million to $394 million

* 40 company reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.47

* Total net sales for q2 were $94.6 million , a decrease of 3 percent compared to prior year fiscal quarter

* 2016 net sales growth is projected to be between 2 and 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)