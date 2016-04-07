FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Retailmenot acquires secondary gift card marketplace Giftcard Zen
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Retailmenot acquires secondary gift card marketplace Giftcard Zen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Retailmenot Inc

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $228 million to $241 million

* Retailmenot, inc. Acquires secondary gift card marketplace, giftcard zen inc, provides preliminary first quarter financial results and updates fiscal year 2016 guidance

* Total net revenues for q1 are expected to be at or above high-end of guidance and in range of $54.0 to $54.5 million

* Acquired giftcard zen inc for $22 million in cash, plus up to an additional $11 million in deferred compensation

* Adjusted ebitda for q1 is expected to be at or above high-end of guidance and in range of $12.0 to $12.5 million

* 2016 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $52.0 to $63.0 million

* Says net income for q1 is expected to be between a net loss of $100 thousand to a net income of $100 thousand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.