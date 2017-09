April 7 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc.

* Board Of Directors Approves Conditional Distribution And Spin-Off in connection with transaction with gaming and leisure properties, inc.

* Board has approved distribution of one share of pnk entertainment, inc. Stock for each share of common stock of pinnacle held