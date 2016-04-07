FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seachange International Q4 gaap loss per share $0.66
April 7, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seachange International Q4 gaap loss per share $0.66

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Seachange International Inc

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.05 to $0.15

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $110 million to $120 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Seachange international reports fourth quarter and full fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.66

* Q4 revenue $27.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $30.5 million

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $20 million to $22 million

* For full fiscal 2017, anticipate revenues to be in range of $110 million to $120 million

* Sees Q1 2017 Non-Gaap operating loss to be in range of $0.18 to $0.24 per basic share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
