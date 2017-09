April 7 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co

* Goodyear extends maturity, reduces interest rate on $2 billion revolving credit facility

* Has refinanced its $2 billion asset-based revolving credit facility, including extending maturity five years to 2021

* Company has no senior note or other term debt maturities in u.s. Until 2019