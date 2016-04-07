FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Surge Energy Announces closing of $43 mm asset sales dividend reduction
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Surge Energy Announces closing of $43 mm asset sales dividend reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Surge Energy Inc

* Surge Energy announces closing of $43 mm asset sales; dividend reduction; and updates 2016 guidance

* Reaffirm company’s 2016 capital spending plan

* Immediately reducing company’s dividend from $0.15 per share per year to $0.075 per share, per year

* Anticipates exiting 2016 with production of more than 13,000 boepd

* Surge energy inc says company will continue to identify and pursue strategic, accretive acquisitions

* Does not anticipate any further dividend reductions at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.