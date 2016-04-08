FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc announces conclusion to strategic review process
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc announces conclusion to strategic review process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) -

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc announces conclusion to strategic review process and other initiatives to enhance stockholder value

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc received indications of interest from a number of financial and strategic buyers to acquire company

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - However, none of indications were at levels would provide adequate value to stockholders

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc will use up to $50 million to initiate a stock repurchase program

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - Immediately unwinding op unit enfranchisement preferred equity transaction for company’s op unit holders

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - Commencing sale process for up to four of company’s assets

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc increases expected qtrly cash dividend from q2 for co’s common stock by 20%, from $0.10 per diluted earnings per share to $0.12 per diluted earnings per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.