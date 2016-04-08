FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca announce continuation of clinical trial for AMARANTH
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca announce continuation of clinical trial for AMARANTH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co :

* Eli Lilly and Company and AstraZeneca announce continuation of pivotal clinical trial for people with early Alzheimer’s disease

* AMARANTH, in development as potential treatment for early alzheimer’s disease, to continue to Phase 3 of Phase 2/3 seamless trial

* Says AstraZeneca will receive a milestone payment from Lilly now that AZDd3293 has moved into Phase 3 testing

* Says payment will result in Q2 charge of $100 million (pre-tax) to Lilly’s GAAP and non-GAAP research and development expense

* Says Lilly and AstraZeneca have also announced planned initiation of a new Phase 3 trial for AZD3293

* Says DAYBREAK will begin enrolling participants in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.