BRIEF-Dehaier Medical sees 2015 fully diluted loss per share $6.13
April 8, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dehaier Medical sees 2015 fully diluted loss per share $6.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Dehaier Medical Systems Ltd :

* Dehaier Medical Systems announces preliminary full year 2015 operating results

* For year ended December 31, 2015 , Dehaier expects to report revenues from continuing operation of about $1.32 million , down 67.6%

* Expects 2015 gross loss from continuing operation of approximately $58k , compared to gross profit of $1.1 million in 2014

* Expects 2015 gross margin to be approximately negative 4.4%, decreased from positive 27 pct for year ended December 31, 2014

* Based on estimated full-year revenues, company anticipates fully diluted loss per share of $6.13 in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
