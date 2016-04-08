FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners announces sale of gas plant and equipment
April 8, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners announces sale of gas plant and equipment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Canada Energy Partners Inc :

* Canada Energy Partners announces strategic focus, expands treasury through sale of gas plant and equipment

* Intends to pursue business opportunities with companies that own proven resource deposits

* Believes it has financial capacity to achieve its near-term objectives to advance jet cavitation tool

* Company has sold Peace River gas plant and associated equipment, bringing $550,000 to company’s treasury

* To reduce carrying costs, company will proceed to plug and abandon Peace River CBM field Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

