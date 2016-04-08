FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum says at Dec 31, co had $564.4 mln NOL carryforwards and $29.5 mln alternative minimum tax credit carryforwards available
April 8, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kaiser Aluminum says at Dec 31, co had $564.4 mln NOL carryforwards and $29.5 mln alternative minimum tax credit carryforwards available

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Kaiser Aluminum :

* Kaiser Aluminum Corporation adopts tax asset protection rights agreement for stockholder approval at its 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* At Dec 31, 2015, co had $564.4 million of NOL carryforwards and $29.5 million of alternative minimum tax credit carryforwards available

* Kaiser Aluminum says in connection with tax board declared dividend of one preferred share purchase right for each outstanding share

* Kaiser Aluminum says issuance of rights will not affect its reported EPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
