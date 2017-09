(Corrects headline to show that Kobylinski was apponted COO, not CEO)

April 8 (Reuters) - Jason Industries Inc :

* Jason Industries Inc names Brian K. Kobylinski president and chief operating officer

* Prior to joining Jason, Kobylinski served as executive vice president, energy segment and China for Actuant Corp

