BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Medusa

April 8 (Reuters) - Diana Shipping Inc :

* Diana Shipping Inc. Announces time charter contract for m/v Medusa with Quadra

* Employment is anticipated to generate approximately $2.15 million of gross revenue

* Gross charter rate is 6,300/day, minus 5% commission paid to third parties, for period of up to March 15, 2017 to July 30, 2017

* Through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it entered into a time charter contract with Quadra Commodities S.A., Geneva