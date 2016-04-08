FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Laramide Resources executes definitive share purchase agreement to acquire Church Rock and Crownpoint ISR projects in New Mexico
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Laramide Resources executes definitive share purchase agreement to acquire Church Rock and Crownpoint ISR projects in New Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Laramide Resources Ltd :

* Laramide Resources executes definitive share purchase agreement to acquire acquire Church Rock and Crownpoint ISR projects in New Mexico

* Total consideration to be paid by Laramide to URI is US$12.5 million , over a three-year period

* Deal to include a combination of cash, shares, a promissory note and option for URI to acquire Laramide’s La Sal project in Utah for $4m

* Initial cash payment of US$5.25 million is due on closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.