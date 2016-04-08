FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mesa Labs acquires an additional Dental Sterilizer Testing Business
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mesa Labs acquires an additional Dental Sterilizer Testing Business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Mesa Laboratories Inc

* Mesa Labs acquires an additional dental sterilizer testing business

* Acquisition is expected to add approximately $1,250,000 to Mesa’s revenues

* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to our diluted net income per share during first twelve months

* After a short transition period, Mesa will integrate ATS business into its facilities in Markham, Ontario

* Acquisition of ATS will increase Mesa’s Dental Testing Business by approximately 30% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
